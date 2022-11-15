Home Nation

10 booked for human trafficking and religious conversion in Madhya Pradesh

The inspection was also carried out at a children’s home run by Central India Christian Services Society.

Published: 15th November 2022 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:15 AM   |  A+A-

human trafficking, abuse

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Ten office-bearers and members of Christian community-related entities, including children homes, have been booked for allegedly indulging in human trafficking and religious conversion, besides violating juvenile justice law norms in Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh.  

The FIR was lodged against the 10 people at Damoh Dehat police station on Sunday night on the complaint of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank 
Kanoongo, along with State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) member Omkar Singh conducted a surprise inspection of the three entities on the same day.

The 10 accused who have been booked under Section 370 IPC (human trafficking), Sections 42 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act 2015 and Sections 3 and 5 of MP Freedom of Religion, included three women.
Earlier on Sunday, a joint team of the central and state child rights commissions headed by the NCPCR head conducted surprise checks at three Christian community-related entities, including a children’s home and a hostel.

“During the inspection of a children’s home run by one Bible Society, it was found that a 17-year-old boy, hailing from Dindori district was alienated from studies and brought to the home in Damoh via a man Krishna and handed over to one Henry for being trained as a Christian priest. This prima facie appears a clear case of human trafficking,” Kanoongo said.

“The inspection was also carried out at a children’s home run by Central India Christian Services Society. When our team went there for the inspection, the children’s home operators locked the gates and didn’t allow us to enter the premises. We managed to enter the premises through damaged barbed fencing with the help of local police and once in we found that the children there were kept behind shutters.” he added.

TAGS
Human trafficking Religious conversion Arrest
