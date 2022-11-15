1995 batch IAS Gaurav Dwivedi as new Prasar Bharati CEO

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior IAS officer Gaurav Dwivedi was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of public broadcaster Prasar Bharati on Monday. He has earlier served as chief of MyGovIndia. Dwivedi, a 1995-batch officer of the Chhattisgarh cadre, will have a tenure of five-year from the date he assumes the charge. Currently, he is posted as Principal Secretary, Commercial Tax, in the Chhattisgarh government. “The President is pleased to appoint Shri Gaurav Dwivedi, IAS (CH -95) as Executive Member (Chief Executive Officer) in Prasar Bharati with effect from the date he assumes charge of the office, for a term of five years,” read an order issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Monday.