Home Nation

BJP made Teen Murti out of reach for Cong: Kharge

Teen Murti Bhavan, the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru for 16 years, has now been converted into a museum of all former Prime Ministers of India.

Published: 15th November 2022 09:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paying tributes to the country’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 133 rd birth anniversary, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre has made Teen Murti Bhavan out of bounds for the party. Teen Murti Bhavan, the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru for 16 years, has now been converted into a museum of all former Prime Ministers of India.

Kharge was speaking at an event titled ‘Nehru in 21st Century’ at Jawahar Bhawan in the capital. “The party used to hold Nehru memorial talks every year on his birth anniversary in Teen Murti Bhavan, which was attended by eminent historians. Now, the current dispensation does not even allow space to talk about Nehru,” he said. 

Kharge said that though Nehru guided the country to become a modern nation and set up the Planning Commission to bring about a welfare state, the BJP failed to acknowledge the contributions of the first PM of the country.

“The BJP’s constant refrain is “What did the Congress do in the last 70 years? Can’t  they see the progress the country made in economy, literacy, agriculture and other spheres?” he asked.  Taking a dig at the BJP, he said that “the planning commission is now being changed into Niti Ayog, which has no niti.”

The BJP’s policy is to divide and rule, he alleged. “But we are trying to unite the country. Rahul Gandhi is walking leading ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ to unite the country,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jawaharlal Nehru 133 rd birth anniversary Mallikarjun Kharge BJP
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp