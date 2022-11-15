Budding musicians from Haryana & Maharashtra chosen ‘creative minds’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The two 18-year-old budding music composers Nitish Verma (Haryana) and Toufique Mandal (Maharashtra) are among ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ and promising young film-makers or artists selected by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) this year.

They are attending the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as special guests, as part of the initiative of the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B). The much-awaited list of handpicked ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’, selected by a screening Jury and the Grand Jury, was released on Sunday.

The juries comprise noted film personalities and artists such as Prasoon Joshi, Resul Pookutty, R Balki, Rickey Kej, and Nikhil Mahajan. To encourage and recognise young creative minds and budding talent in the country, the IFFI invites applications to pick ‘75 Creative Minds’.

The chosen film-makers are given access to all the master classes or in-conversation sessions and get an opportunity to interact with industry leaders along with other activities during the festival in Goa.

They also get a chance to witness the business of cinema, at the Film Bazaar a platform meant to encourage collaboration between South Asian and international film communities. The young artists are being provided free to-and-fro travel, accommodation, local transportation and access to the 53rd IFFI in all its glory. The initiative launched last year is the brainchild of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur.

The 75 promising cinematic talents hail from as many as 19 different states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal.

The highest numbers of the selected winners are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, UP and West Bengal. Speaking about the idea, the Grand Jury member Joshi said that he had always believed that India’s diversity is its great strength. “We will truly do justice to it when we hear stories from every part of India, not just a few privileged cities,” he said.

They are special guests at the 53rd edition of IFFI

They are attending the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as special guests, as part of the initiative of the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B). The much-awaited list of handpicked ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’

NEW DELHI: The two 18-year-old budding music composers Nitish Verma (Haryana) and Toufique Mandal (Maharashtra) are among ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’ and promising young film-makers or artists selected by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) this year. They are attending the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as special guests, as part of the initiative of the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B). The much-awaited list of handpicked ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’, selected by a screening Jury and the Grand Jury, was released on Sunday. The juries comprise noted film personalities and artists such as Prasoon Joshi, Resul Pookutty, R Balki, Rickey Kej, and Nikhil Mahajan. To encourage and recognise young creative minds and budding talent in the country, the IFFI invites applications to pick ‘75 Creative Minds’. The chosen film-makers are given access to all the master classes or in-conversation sessions and get an opportunity to interact with industry leaders along with other activities during the festival in Goa. They also get a chance to witness the business of cinema, at the Film Bazaar a platform meant to encourage collaboration between South Asian and international film communities. The young artists are being provided free to-and-fro travel, accommodation, local transportation and access to the 53rd IFFI in all its glory. The initiative launched last year is the brainchild of Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur. The 75 promising cinematic talents hail from as many as 19 different states of India including Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Delhi, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Rajasthan, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and West Bengal. The highest numbers of the selected winners are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi, UP and West Bengal. Speaking about the idea, the Grand Jury member Joshi said that he had always believed that India’s diversity is its great strength. “We will truly do justice to it when we hear stories from every part of India, not just a few privileged cities,” he said. They are special guests at the 53rd edition of IFFI They are attending the 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as special guests, as part of the initiative of the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B). The much-awaited list of handpicked ‘75 Creative Minds of Tomorrow’