Dimple Yadav files papers for Mainpuri seat

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party candidate for the upcoming bypoll to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat, filed her nomination papers at Mainpuri district collectorate on Monday. She was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav along with party’s Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav, nephew Tej Pratap Singh Yadav and others. SP chief put all the speculation of rift in the family to rest by saying that the family was united over Dimple’s candidature and everyone would campaign for her. The political circles were abuzz with the reported differences between uncle Shivpal and Akhilesh over choice of candidate for Mainpuri bypoll as Shivpal himself was reported to be in contention. The voting for the bypoll to Mainpuri, Rampur and Khatauli seats will take place on December 5 and Khatauli. The results will be announced on December 8.