Eight dead, 12 feared trapped after stone quarry collapses in Mizoram

The incident took place at around 2:40 pm in the Maudarh area in the Hnahthial district.

Published: 15th November 2022 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue operation underway after stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district.

Rescue operation underway after stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HNAHTHIAL: A total of eight bodies have been recovered so far from the site at Maudarh village in Mizoram's Hnahthial district after a stone quarry collapsed on Monday afternoon.

Twelve more workers are still feared trapped. Out of 12 workers, four are ABCI Infrastructure Pvt Ltd employees and eight are contractor employees.

According to the district administration, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising two officers and 13 staff reached the spot on Tuesday morning. The search operation is on.

Saizikpuii, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Hnahthial district told ANI that the dead bodies would be carried for post-mortem examination after the identification of the bodies is done.

Saizikpuii earlier informed ANI, "As many as 15-20 labourers are feared trapped after a stone quarry collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district. The incident took place in the Maudarh area in Hnahthial district at around 3 pm."

Further details awaited. 

