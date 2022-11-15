Home Nation

G20 Summit: PM Modi, Joe Biden review India-US ties during their meeting

India's Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad and I2U2.

Published: 15th November 2022 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi meets Joe Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit meeting, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Nov. 15,2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NUSA DUA, INDONESIA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Tuesday reviewed the state of India-US strategic partnership including in sectors like critical and emerging technologies and artificial intelligence.

The two leaders also discussed topical global and regional developments in their meeting that took place on the margins of the G-20 summit in this Indonesian city, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and its implications figured in the discussions.

The MEA said the two leaders expressed satisfaction about the close cooperation between India and US in new groupings such as the Quad and I2U2.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi met President of USA, Joseph R Biden on the margins of G-20 Leaders' Summit in Bali today," the MEA said.

"They reviewed the continuing deepening of the India - US strategic partnership including cooperation in future-oriented sectors like critical and emerging technologies, advanced computing, artificial intelligence, etc," it said in a statement.

The MEA said the two leaders discussed topical global and regional developments.

"PM Modi thanked President Biden for his constant support for strengthening the India-US partnership. He expressed confidence that both countries would continue to maintain close coordination during India's G-20 Presidency," it said.

While the Quad comprises India, the US, Australia and Japan, the members of the I2U2 are the US, the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.

The prime minister is attending the summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Indonesia is the current chair of the G-20.
