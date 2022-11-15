Home Nation

'Huge difference between pre, post-2014 India': PM Modi to Indian diaspora in Indonesia

The prime minister said that India is number 1 today in digital transactions, global fintech, IT outsourcing, smartphone data consumption and vaccine manufacturing.

Published: 15th November 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Modi in Indonesia G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Indian diaspora in Bali, Indonesia. (Screengrab | Twitter @PMO)

By PTI

BALI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that there is a huge difference between pre-2014 and post-2014 India, saying the country is now moving ahead at an "unprecedented speed and scale" as he underlined that it is now the fastest growing large economy and ranked first in several sectors.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Indonesia at an event here, Modi said India is a ray of hope for the world in the 21st century. Modi said that there is a huge difference between India before and after 2014, the year when his government came into power.

The Modi-led BJP government was voted to power in 2014. The ruling BJP again swept back to power in the 2019 general elections. "Today, India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world," Modi said amid a huge round of applause.

The prime minister said that India is number 1 today in digital transactions, global fintech, IT outsourcing, smartphone data consumption and vaccine manufacturing.

And this has become possible because "today's India doesn't think small. Today India is going ahead at unprecedented scale and speed", he said.

"We don't dream small anymore. Since 2014, we have opened more than 320 million bank accounts. More than the population of the USA," he said.

Modi said Indonesia was fortunate to attain independence two years before India and there is a lot that India can learn from Indonesia.

However, at the same time, he said, in its 75-year-old long development journey, there is a lot that India can also give to Indonesia.

"The talent, technology, innovation and industry of India have made an identity for themselves in the world. Several big companies of the world today have an Indian-origin CEO," Modi said.

Modi is here to attend the G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous, and incoming G20 Presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy, and India.
ALSO READ | G20 Summit: PM Modi bats for diplomacy, return to ceasefire in Ukraine

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 Summit Narendra Modi Indonesia Indian Diaspora
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp