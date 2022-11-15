Home Nation

India's Soumya Swaminathan quits as WHO Chief Scientist

With two more years to retire, the 63-year-old has announced her exit on Twitter.

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

World Health Organisation's Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan

Soumya Swaminathan has quit as Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday.

With two more years to retire, the 63-year-old has announced her exit on Twitter Monday.

According to a report, other figures in WHO are also expected to quit shortly though the reasons are yet to be ascertained.  This is the first of a series of high-profile departures expected at the global health body as it prepares for a post-pandemic future. Further, a larger shake-up is on the cards in the global health body.

Ahead of her retirement, Soumya Swaminathan was quoted by a report as saying that she has planned to return to India since she felt an urge to do "more hands-on practical work."

