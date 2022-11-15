India's Soumya Swaminathan quits as WHO Chief Scientist

By Online Desk

Soumya Swaminathan has quit as Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday.

With two more years to retire, the 63-year-old has announced her exit on Twitter Monday.

The seasons come and go - the statue of a man with river blindness & his son never fail to remind me why we are here @WHO. To find ways to make people healthier, and if necessary, to fight for their rights. I will miss the fantastic people who work here & whom I admire! @DrTedros pic.twitter.com/109Tcjaz30 — Soumya Swaminathan (@doctorsoumya) November 14, 2022

According to a report, other figures in WHO are also expected to quit shortly though the reasons are yet to be ascertained. This is the first of a series of high-profile departures expected at the global health body as it prepares for a post-pandemic future. Further, a larger shake-up is on the cards in the global health body.

Ahead of her retirement, Soumya Swaminathan was quoted by a report as saying that she has planned to return to India since she felt an urge to do "more hands-on practical work."

