‘J&K to be paradise of peace & prosperity soon’: Dr Jitendra Singh

By Express News Service

More than three years after the Centre read down the provisions of Article 370 giving special status to Jammu and Kashmir, the only real challenge for the government is infiltration from across the border, and not normalisation of peace in the Kashmir Valley, which the government believes has already set in with a push now being given to investment and development of the state.

That’s what Dr Jitendra Singh, who belongs to the state and holds various important portfolios as a senior minister in the Modi cabinet, believes.

Dr Singh heads departments such as Science and Technology (independent charge), Earth Science, PMO, Department of Space and Atomic Science and Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. In an interview to Rajesh Kumar Thakur, the Minister says the objective of the government is to make J&K ‘samridhi aur shanti ka swarg’ (a paradise of prosperity and peace).

Excerpts:

How do you see J&K now moving ahead?

For the first time, Valley is smiling with sprouts of hope all around. The people have begun seeing a wider horizon of prosperity coming closer to them after the removal of Article 370 by the Modi

government. The administration has much better coordination with the public and opportunities have opened up for the youth.

The start-up initiative has got a wider momentum across the Valley which is on its way to becoming the hub of agricultural start-ups. J&K is well within the timeframe of becoming the ‘samridhi aur shanti ka swarg’ (paradise of peace and prosperity) under the Modi model of governance.

What are the key challenges being faced in J&K? Will the UT acquire the status of statehood?

The only challenge is infiltration being pushed from across the border. It has to be firmly checked to bring normalcy and peace. The common people in J&K want to be a part of Modi’s growth journey. The Kashmiri youth have high aspirations. They have lived enough behind walls of fear. Cross-border infiltration is substantially checked. As for statehood or elections, the ECI will decide the schedule taking into account factors such as the delimitation of constituencies and security.

How do you view the outcome of recently-organized ‘Special Swachhata Campaign 2.0’ (from Oct 2 to Oct 30)? It was monitored by the Science & Technology Ministry across the country.

The campaign has set an example as to how we can generate revenue and have positive behavioral changes in offices. Similar campaigns should be initiated every year to inculcate a sense of cleanliness. The campaign was a brainchild of PM Modi and has helped us not only in clearing spaces and disposing of files, but also made us innovative. This campaign has generated revenue of more than `350 crore. It helped us to create more than 88 lakh sq ft across all departments and ministries.

What is your prediction about Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat elections?

The opposition in Himachal Pradesh has almost vanished because it has lost the people’s trust. In both states, the Congress is not seen in a position where it can match the BJP in terms of people’s trust, especially under the overall leadership of PM Modi. Many senior office-bearers of the Congress have joined the BJP.

Will Modi magic work again in Gujarat?

The Modi magic prevails across the country. He is an asset not only for the BJP but also for the entire nation. That is why opposition parties are hesitant in speaking against him because people do not appreciate and tolerate it.

Has the entry of AAP in Gujarat made the polls tougher for BJP?

AAP is trying to fill some ‘leftover space’ of the Congress in state politics. The BJP is a well-tested and trusted party. AAP has failed to gauge the political sentiment of Gujarat voters. Besides, the party has exposed itself in Delhi.

Do you see the Opposition getting polarized for the 2024 LS elections to take on PM Modi?

The Opposition has not been able to understand the wider impact of ‘Modi Model of Governance and Politics (MMGP)’. The popularity of Modi and his performance are getting global recognition. This model has dented the ‘family-oriented’ and ‘person-oriented’ politics in the country. These parties are clashing with one another in the dark for survival.

The government says it has a shortage of IAS officers…

The government has increased the intake of IAS officers to 180 per year through UPSC recruitment following the recommendation of a parliamentary standing committee. The sanctioned strength is 6,746 IAS officers of which 4,682 posts are included for officers who are promoted through state civil services. At present, India has a working strength of 5,231 IAS officers.

What is the status of the Gaganyaan project?

It is almost ready. The Gaganyaan mission will be a major milestone in India’s space mission in 2024. The unmanned Gaganyaan project is set for a mid-2024 launch. Science in India has turned yesterday’s fairy tales into today’s reality.



