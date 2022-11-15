Home Nation

Launch of India’s 1st rocket ‘Vikram-S’ gets postponed to Nov 18

Although IMDsaid a fresh low pressure area will be forming in southeast of Bay of Bengal, the launch is likely to go ahead this time.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Vikram-S

By SV Krishna Chaitanya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After inclement weather played spoilsport and put off Tuesday’s launch of ‘Vikram-S’, India’s first private rocket developed by Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace, excitement is again growing with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) giving a fresh launch date on November 18 at 11.30 am. 

Although IMD said a fresh low pressure area will be forming in southeast of Bay of Bengal, the launch is likely to go ahead this time. Skyroot co-founder Pawan Chandana, who is camping in Sriharikota for the last 10 days said, “Our new launch window given by ISRO is between November 15 to 19. The only likely date is November 18. Since our vehicle is light-weight rocket and aerodynamically driven, wind speed plays a role. As of now, winds are within the limit and ‘Mission Prarambh’ is good to go.”

Some of the members of Skyroot team are stationed in Sriharikota for a month now, conducting critical checks and interfacing the rocket with ISRO’s communication network. Pawan said, “We got the technical clearance from the IN-SPACe committee, which independently checked our vehicle readiness for the launch last week. The vehicle is healthy and passed all the critical checks. Coming Friday will be a big day for us considering the fact that it is our maiden mission, which is sort of experimental flight that would validate all the flight modules that will be use for future orbital missions.”

The Vikram-S rocket, a single-stage sub-orbital vehicle, will carry payloads of two Indian and one foreign customers.

One of the satellite that will be flown is ‘Fun-Sat’ developed by Spacekidz, a Chennai-based aerospace startup weighing 2.5 kg. If Skyroot accomplishes the mission, it will create history becoming first private space company in India to launch a rocket into space. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vikram-S ISRO Skyroot
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp