‘Liquor scam’: Bizman, AAP’s media strategist in 5-day ED custody

The two were in judicial custody and lodged in jail here after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them in the same case to investigate the corruption charges.

Published: 15th November 2022 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Amit Mukherjee
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The ED has secured 5-day custodial remand to quiz Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication overseer Vijay Nair and businessman Abhishek Boinpally in connection with its ongoing money-laundering probe connected with the Delhi Excise policy that was scrapped following corruption allegations, official sources said on Monday.

The two were in judicial custody and lodged in jail here after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested them in the same case to investigate the corruption charges. The two were granted bail by the CBI court as the ED sought to arrest them.

The ED moved an application after arresting them in the PMLA court here seeking their custody to investigate the matter further. ED Counsel Naveen Matta submitted before the court that the accused would be confronted with voluminous documents that have been seized in about 169 raids and would try to trace the route of the kickbacks from the Delhi Excise scam which were allegedly laundered.

According to ED sources, the two remanded accused would also be confronted with the other accused P Sarath C Reddy and Binoy Babu arrested by the agency last week. All accused will be questioned in the presence of each other, the sources added.

Order reserved on ‘approver’ Arora

NEW DELHI: A special court on Monday reserved its order after Dinesh Arora, allegedly a close aide of Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, sought the court’s approval to become 
an approver and make a disclosure statement in the Delhi Excise policy scam. Special Judge M K Nagpal reserved the order on the plea made by Arora seeking pardon for his alleged involvement in the case and becoming an approver.

