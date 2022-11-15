Mumbai Diary: Sanjay Raut to soon publish books he penned in jail

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Raut to soon publish books he penned in jail

Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was in Arthur Road Jail for 102 days in connection with a money laundering case. His three plus-month-long jail stay gave Raut, also editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, ample time to pen two books. Most of all, these two books will soon be published in Marathi. One of the books narrates his time in jail and how he fought off feelings of stagnation. The second book will be India’s golden days and present situations inspired by Marathi writer Shanta Shelke’s book. Raut is a has several books to his name, such as a compilation of his columns Rokhthok, Yuganta, Sunna Karnare Divas, and many more.

Shinde eating into Uddhav camp figures

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction seems to be adept in poaching members from families of Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders – an exercise the former has been carrying out to exert his growing strength in Maharashtra. Recently, firebrand leader of the Uddhav group Sushama Andhare – popular for her fiery speeches and well received in rural Maharashtra – was countered by Shinde when her deserted non-political husband was inducted into his faction. Shinde even had Jaidev Thackeray, Uddhav’s older sibling, facilitated at his recent Dusshera rally. Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined Shinde camp while his son stayed put.

‘Rebel’ Awhad lying low after regime switch

After the change of guard in Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde’s (who is Thane guardian minister) political local opponent NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has decided to lay low having come upon the vindictive nature of the former. The former NCP minister could not control himself over the ideological issue of wrong and fictionalised portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Har Har Mahadev. He went on to halt the screening of the film, which landed Awhad in jail. Awhad, is an activist and rebel by nature as his Twitter bio says, and could not restrain himself whenever there is an issue over ideology.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com

Raut to soon publish books he penned in jail Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut was in Arthur Road Jail for 102 days in connection with a money laundering case. His three plus-month-long jail stay gave Raut, also editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, ample time to pen two books. Most of all, these two books will soon be published in Marathi. One of the books narrates his time in jail and how he fought off feelings of stagnation. The second book will be India’s golden days and present situations inspired by Marathi writer Shanta Shelke’s book. Raut is a has several books to his name, such as a compilation of his columns Rokhthok, Yuganta, Sunna Karnare Divas, and many more. Shinde eating into Uddhav camp figures Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena faction seems to be adept in poaching members from families of Uddhav Thackeray faction leaders – an exercise the former has been carrying out to exert his growing strength in Maharashtra. Recently, firebrand leader of the Uddhav group Sushama Andhare – popular for her fiery speeches and well received in rural Maharashtra – was countered by Shinde when her deserted non-political husband was inducted into his faction. Shinde even had Jaidev Thackeray, Uddhav’s older sibling, facilitated at his recent Dusshera rally. Lok Sabha MP Gajanan Kirtikar joined Shinde camp while his son stayed put. ‘Rebel’ Awhad lying low after regime switch After the change of guard in Maharashtra, CM Eknath Shinde’s (who is Thane guardian minister) political local opponent NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad has decided to lay low having come upon the vindictive nature of the former. The former NCP minister could not control himself over the ideological issue of wrong and fictionalised portrayal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the film Har Har Mahadev. He went on to halt the screening of the film, which landed Awhad in jail. Awhad, is an activist and rebel by nature as his Twitter bio says, and could not restrain himself whenever there is an issue over ideology. Sudhir Suryawanshi Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com