PM Narendra Modi’s G20 focus to be growth revival

India is currently part of the G20 Troika (current, previous and incoming G20 presidencies) comprising Indonesia, Italy and India.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Bali to attend the G20 Summit | pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Extensive discussions on crucial global challenges, including reviving growth, ensuring food and energy security and addressing issues related to health and digital transformation will form the thrust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s engagements with G20 leaders at Bali, Indonesia.

Modi said in a statement ahead of his visit to the Indonesian resort city, where the two-day G20 leaders’ summit will begin on May 15, that he will not only highlight India’s achievements but also its “unwavering commitment” to collectively address key global issues. Indonesian President Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 presidency to India at the summit’s closing ceremony.

India will officially assume the G20 presidency on December 1. In his pre-departure statement, Modi said that he would extend his “personal invitation to G20 members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year”.

While the Bali summit is expected to discuss pressing global challenges, including the implications of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, and food and energy security issues, Modi promised that India’s G20 presidency will be grounded in the ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, 

One Future’ theme “which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all”. The summit is set to be attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and French President Emmanuel Macron among others. The G20 is an influential bloc for global economic cooperation as it represents around 85 per cent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the global trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

Modi, who unveiled the logo, theme and website on India’s G20 presidency, said he will meet on the sidelines of the summit leaders of several other participating countries and “review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them”..

