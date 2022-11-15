Home Nation

President Murmu to visit MP as chief guest on Tribal Pride Day

This will be President Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to the central Indian state, since becoming the president of the country in July 2022.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, starting on Tuesday. She will be the chief guest at the state level programme to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas (Tribal Pride Day) marking the birth anniversary of tribal hero of the country’s freedom movement Birsa  Munda. The state’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will announce the implementation of PESA Act in the state in the interest of the tribal population of the state, whose 22% population is from the tribal segment.

This will be President Droupadi Murmu’s first visit to the central Indian state, since becoming the president of the country in July 2022. Prior to this she had come to Bhopal in July to campaign as NDA’s presidential poll candidate.

After gracing the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’s state level event in Shahdol district on Tuesday afternoon, the President will fly to Bhopal to lay foundation of slew of government projects (via virtual mode), including the four-laning of Ratapani-Obedullaganj-Itarsi road and new laboratory of Defence Research Development Establishment (DRDE) Gwalior. She will also grace the gathering of representatives of women self-help groups in Bhopal on Wednesday.

