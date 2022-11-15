'Reservation policy not followed in NEET-PG examination,' says plea; SC seeks Centre's reply

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the center to file an affidavit in a petition seeking proper implementation of reservation policy in NEET PG Counselling.

Noting ASG Aishwarya Bhati’s submission that allocation of seats for the counseling was being carried as per the admission brochure, a bench of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justices Hima Kohli and JB Pardiwala in their order said, “In order to allay grievance we’ve asked the respondents to file an affidavit. List on Monday.”

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner Pankaj Kumar Mandal and others, said candidates who applied in the reserved category but scored high marks making them eligible for admission in the general category, were still being allotted quota seats in violation of the apex court's verdicts in the past.

The petitioner submitted before the court that as per the allotment list released for Round 1 of NEET-PG Counseling, it is apparent that reserved category candidates who come under the top 50 percent of seats have been assigned reserved category seats instead of general seats, which they are eligible for.

“According to the seat matrix published by the Medical Counseling Committee, a total of 10,954 seats are available under the All-India Quota. Reserved category candidates who easily come under the top 50 percent of the seats have been assigned reserved category seats instead of unreserved seats they qualify for,” the petition stated.

It was also contended in the plea that it is a settled principle of law that reserved category candidates who meet the eligibility criteria as laid down for unreserved seats are entitled to get admissions against the 50 percent general category seats.

“Present NEET PG Counselling 2022 has flouted the reservation policy for admission into PG Medical courses,” the petition had stated while seeking to set aside the allotment list published so far which is in violation of the established reservation policy.

The plea had also sought for conducting a fresh NEET PG Counselling 2022 and publishing the allotment list expeditiously.

(With inputs from PTI)

