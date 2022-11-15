RSS chief unveils Birsa Munda statue, says tribals pride of India

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorted the scheduled tribes (ST) “to remain aware and feel proud of their strong cultural heritage that reflects the tradition of our ancestors”. He unveiled the statue of late Dilip Singh Judeo, a firebrand BJP leader and former Union minister who was long associated with ‘ghar wapsi’ as the ritual campaign (home coming of indigenous tribals who converted to Christianity back to Hinduism).

Bhagwat attempted to impress upon the implicit lineage of the tribals while recalling the Judeo’s footprint and his influence in safeguarding the religion of ST in the region. Chhattisgarh will go to Assembly elections next year. Judeo, popularly known as ‘Kumar Sahab or Raja Sahab’ belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur, north-east of Chhattisgarh.

“The pride of culture and tradition of our ancestors gives us vigour of courage, sacredness, affinity. In terms of religion the pride of tribal tradition is infact Indian tradition. So, every Indian should stand with the ST to safeguard their faith, culture and tradition just like Dilip Singh Judeo did”, said Bhagwat. On the eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters, the RSS chief also unveiled the statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Jashpur.

“The religion of the tribal is not just theirs but also the pride of the entire Indian”, he added while addressing the rally during the occasion. Jashpur has 63% tribal population and one of the key districts of Sarguja range in north Chhattisgarh where out of the 14 assembly constituencies the BJP couldn’t win a single seat in 2018 assembly polls.

Political experts view Bhagat’s visit as an attempt to curry favour of the tribal communities. “The RSS sarsanghchalak’s visit apparently is a political attempt to lure the tribal community. The BJP and its mentor RSS know that the road to power in Chhattisgarh is possible via tribal belt”, said Ashok Tomar, political commentator. The PCC president Mohan Markam welcoming the presence of the RSS chief in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh asked him “not to vitiate the social harmony of the state or execute the hidden agenda of divide and rule of the right wing organisation”. The senior BJP leaders retorted to the comments of the Congress leader questioning his understanding.

