Home Nation

RSS chief unveils Birsa Munda statue, says tribals pride of India

Judeo, popularly known as ‘Kumar Sahab or Raja Sahab’ belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur, north-east of Chhattisgarh.

Published: 15th November 2022 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. (Photo | EPS)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat exhorted the scheduled tribes (ST) “to remain aware and feel proud of their strong cultural heritage that reflects the tradition of our ancestors”. He unveiled the statue of late Dilip Singh Judeo, a firebrand BJP leader and former Union minister who was long associated with ‘ghar wapsi’ as the ritual campaign (home coming of indigenous tribals who converted to Christianity back to Hinduism).  

Bhagwat attempted to impress upon the implicit lineage of the tribals while recalling the Judeo’s footprint and his influence in safeguarding the religion of ST in the region. Chhattisgarh will go to Assembly elections next year. Judeo, popularly known as ‘Kumar Sahab or Raja Sahab’ belonged to the erstwhile royal family of Jashpur, north-east of Chhattisgarh.

“The pride of culture and tradition of our ancestors gives us vigour of courage, sacredness, affinity. In terms of religion the pride of tribal tradition is infact Indian tradition. So, every Indian should stand with the ST to safeguard their faith, culture and tradition just like Dilip Singh Judeo did”, said Bhagwat. On the eve of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, dedicated to the memory of brave tribal freedom fighters, the RSS chief also unveiled the statue of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda in Jashpur.

“The religion of the tribal is not just theirs but also the pride of the entire Indian”, he added while addressing the rally during the occasion. Jashpur has 63% tribal population and one of the key districts of Sarguja range in north Chhattisgarh where out of the 14 assembly constituencies the BJP couldn’t win a single seat in 2018 assembly polls.

Political experts view Bhagat’s visit as an attempt to curry favour of the tribal communities. “The RSS sarsanghchalak’s visit apparently is a political attempt to lure the tribal community. The BJP and its mentor RSS know that the road to power in Chhattisgarh is possible via tribal belt”, said Ashok Tomar, political commentator. The PCC president Mohan Markam welcoming the presence of the RSS chief in the Congress-ruled Chhattisgarh asked him “not to vitiate the social harmony of the state or execute the hidden agenda of divide and rule of the right wing organisation”. The senior BJP leaders retorted to the comments of the Congress leader questioning his understanding.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohan Bhagwat RSS Birsa Munda statue
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp