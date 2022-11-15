Supreme Court asks Centre to reply on Places of Worship Act in January

Shruti Kakkar By

NEW DELHI: According to the Centre’s request of granting more time to file a comprehensive affidavit, the Supreme Court on Monday posted the pleas challenging the constitutionality of provisions of the Places of Worship Act, 1991, a parliamentary law that protects the identity and character of religious places as on August 15, 1947, for the first week of January 2023.

The provisions of the act as per section 5 however do not apply to the place or place of worship commonly known as Ram Janma Bhumi-Babri Masjid situated in Ayodhya and also to any pleas suit, appeal or other proceeding related to the place or place of worship.

Urging the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala to grant more time, S-G Tushar Mehta submitted that the issue would need “greater consultation” at a particular level. Against the backdrop of the Places of Worship Act, 1991 excluding from its purview the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute, Dr Subramanian Swamy sought for the addition of two more temples of certain significance namely Kashi and Mathura to the section of exceptions using casus omissus.

Also in the top court

EC asked to file a reply on use of ‘religion’

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the Election Commission of India to file its response in relation with a plea alleging misuse of religious names and symbols by political parties all across the country. The counsel appearing for the poll panel sought time from the apex court bench of Justices M R Shah and Hima Kohli to file a reply to the petition.

‘Dist judiciary should be given due respect’

Speaking at a felicitation function organised by SCBA, CJI DY Chandrachud said that we need to ensure that district judges are not subordinate but they belong to the district judiciary.

The judge also said, “We not only have to lay down the blocks of the infrastructure of the judiciary but we also need to change our mindset on how we look at our district judiciary.”

‘Netaji b’day can’t be declared holiday’

The SC junked a plea seeking to declare Netaji Subash Chandra Bose’s birthday anniversary on 23rd January as National Holiday.

“You’ve to ultimately bring a case which falls within parameters of law & constitution. You can’t make a mockery of PIL,” the court said. A bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala also said you should take jurisdiction of this court seriously you know.

