Supreme Court bins ex-AAP leader’s plea against 3 FIRs

Published: 15th November 2022 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme court

A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Aam Aadmi Party Councillor Tahir Hussain suffered a setback on Monday as the Supreme Court dismissed his plea seeking a stay of criminal proceedings emanating from the three FIRs registered against him in connection with the 2020 riots.

Tahir Hussain

Noting that Hussain had filed a plea challenging Delhi HC’s interim ruling dated September 16, a bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and CT Ravikumar in their order said, “We find no reason to interfere when the matter is sub judice before HC.” 

The court also turned down Senior Advocate Maneka Guruswamy’s request for directing the HC to consider Hussain’s plea expeditiously. Hussain’s counsel had told the court that criminal law doesn’t permit registration of subsequent FIR on the same offence.

