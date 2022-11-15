Home Nation

Supreme Court to hear plea on electoral bond plan amendment

Considering counsel’s contention, the CJI said, “We’ll list the matter and it’ll come up.”

Published: 15th November 2022 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea challenging centre’s notification of the electoral bond scheme which allows their sale for 15 extra days during the “year of general elections to the legislative assembly of States and Union territories with the legislature”. 

Earlier, only an additional period of 30 days was allowed to be specified by the central government in the year of the Lok Sabha elections. Urging the bench of CJI DY Chandrachud and Justice JB Pardiwala to list the matter urgently, senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhary told the court that the plea related to the recent electoral bonds and the same were being issued against the scheme. 

Considering the counsel’s contention, the CJI said, “We’ll list the matter and it’ll come up.” The Ministry of Finance on November 7 issued a notification for amending the scheme to provide “an additional period of 15 days” for their sale “in the year of general elections to the Legislative Assembly of States and Union Territories with Legislature”. 

“An additional period of fifteen days shall be specified by the central government in the year of general elections to the legislative assembly of states and  Union territories with the legislature,” the gazette notification said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court electoral bond scheme
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp