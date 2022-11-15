Tihar jail superintendent bent rules for AAP neta, suspended

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi chief secretary Naresh Kumar on Monday suspended Tihar jail superintendent Ajit Kumar for allegedly providing special treatment to jailed Aam Aadmi Party minister Satyendar Jain.

The order said Ajit Kumar, ad-hoc Danics / superintendent, central jail No 7, Tihar, is placed under suspension with immediate effect. “During the period this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of Ajit Kumar should be Delhi and he shall not leave the headquarters without obtaining permission,” it added.

Recently, during Jain’s hearing, the Enforcement Directorate had told a court that the former abused his power inside jail and got special treatment. Incarcerated conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has also levelled ‘extortion’ allegations against Jain, which were first reported by this newspaper on November 1.

Since then, Chandrashekhar has written multiple letters addressed to the media and Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena. On November 4, days after this newspaper’s report, Delhi Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel was transferred.

