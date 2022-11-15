UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal acquitted in decade-old case related to disruption of train service

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A Special MP/MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and seven other BJP leaders in a 2012 case related to the disruption of train service during a protest.

Aggarwal and the other accused - former MLAs Ashok Kansal and Umesh Malik, district BJP president Vijay Shukla; ex-district presidents Pawan Trar and Yashpal Pawar; Vabhav Tyagi and Sunil Tayal - were present in the court here when it pronounced its verdict.

Special judge Mayank Aggarwal acquitted them due to a lack of evidence.

According to prosecution officer Niraj Singh, police had registered a case under the Railway Act against 12 people, including Aggarwal, for disrupting train service at Muzaffarnagar railway station on September 3, 2012.

The accused were participating in a protest against the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The case against four other accused has already been decided by the court which had imposed a fine of Rs 500 each.

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A Special MP/MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and seven other BJP leaders in a 2012 case related to the disruption of train service during a protest. Aggarwal and the other accused - former MLAs Ashok Kansal and Umesh Malik, district BJP president Vijay Shukla; ex-district presidents Pawan Trar and Yashpal Pawar; Vabhav Tyagi and Sunil Tayal - were present in the court here when it pronounced its verdict. Special judge Mayank Aggarwal acquitted them due to a lack of evidence. According to prosecution officer Niraj Singh, police had registered a case under the Railway Act against 12 people, including Aggarwal, for disrupting train service at Muzaffarnagar railway station on September 3, 2012. The accused were participating in a protest against the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre. The case against four other accused has already been decided by the court which had imposed a fine of Rs 500 each.