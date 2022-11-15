Home Nation

UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal acquitted in decade-old case related to disruption of train service

The case against four other accused has already been decided by the court which had imposed a fine of Rs 500 each.

Published: 15th November 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A Special MP/MLA court here on Tuesday acquitted UP minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal and seven other BJP leaders in a 2012 case related to the disruption of train service during a protest.

Aggarwal and the other accused - former MLAs Ashok Kansal and Umesh Malik, district BJP president Vijay Shukla; ex-district presidents Pawan Trar and Yashpal Pawar; Vabhav Tyagi and Sunil Tayal - were present in the court here when it pronounced its verdict.

Special judge Mayank Aggarwal acquitted them due to a lack of evidence.

According to prosecution officer Niraj Singh, police had registered a case under the Railway Act against 12 people, including Aggarwal, for disrupting train service at Muzaffarnagar railway station on September 3, 2012.

The accused were participating in a protest against the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

The case against four other accused has already been decided by the court which had imposed a fine of Rs 500 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kapil Dev Aggarwal
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp