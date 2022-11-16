3D habitats for 22,000 Indian soldiers ready in Eastern Ladakh

Mayank Singh By

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army has constructed habitats of around 22,000 troops in Eastern Ladakh. The habitats will cater to requirements of troops that have been posted on the frontline in the wake of May 2020 standoff with Chinese PLA.

Sources in Defence Established said on Tuesday that these habitats are re-locatable and can be shifted in 2-7 days. They can be raised in-situ using the 3D printing technology and this will bring down the cost of construction, which is at par with the conventional construction, by 30 per cent in future. Work on important permanent defences has also used this modern technology and the sources confirmed that they are sturdy enough to take direct hits from T-90 tanks from a distance of 100 meters. These were initially constructed on the Western side and are now being done along the Northern Borders with China.

The habitats were prepared keeping the high altitude and the climatic conditions such as extreme cold in mind. “The habitat is temperature-controlled with all the modern amenities and uses renewable energy like the solar panels and fuel cells,” said a defence source.

On being asked about the idea behind creation of relocatable habitats, a senior defence official said that the requirement arose after the Galwan Valley violent face-off in June 2020. It is based on the changing situation. These shelters have been established at high altitudes of 15,000, 16,000 and 18,000 feet.

Apart from habitat, the Army has also built 450 technical shelters to house armoured vehicles and gun systems, so that the efficiency of the vehicles and weaponry systems could not be degraded due to terrain or temperature.

Mobility has been focused upon along the northern border in a big way with alternate routes coming up for Leh both from Manali, Himachal Pradesh, and from the Kargil, Kashmir, sides. He said that a road will provide alternate connectivity to Western Ladakh and the Zanskar Valley directly from the Manali axis. It is a 298-km NHDL specification road with 65 per cent progress and expected to be completed by 2026.

“The road also includes a 4.1 km twin tube Shinkun La tunnel for providing all weather connectivity, which is likely to be approved by the defence ministry,” the defence source said.

