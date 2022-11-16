Home Nation

Bhanupratapur bypolls: 'Agnipariksha’ for BJP leaders in Chhattisgarh

The opposition BJP in Chhattisgarh will be facing a litmus test in the upcoming Bhanupratapur Assembly by-polls after the party organisation had undertaken major changes in the state leadership.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Photo | PTI)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

The saffron party has begun the exercise of infusing a revamp in the organisation from early August this year when the state tribal president Vishnu Deo Sai was replaced by OBC face with strong RSS background and an MP from Bilaspur Arun Sao. Soon another OBC leader Narayan Chandel took charge as the leader of opposition in place of Dharamlal Kaushik.

The changes didn’t end here. The state in charge D Purandeshwari, who travelled extensively from Sarguja in the north to Bastar in south to give a fillip to the party’s political fortune, was replaced by the party strategist Om Mathur. The BJP has also brought in its Northeast organisation in-charge secretary Ajay Jamwal on election front in the state. The BJP after short-listing five names has on Tuesday declared Bhramanand Netam as ST reserved seat.

