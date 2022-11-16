Home Nation

Congress raps KPCC chief K Sudhakaran on ‘linking Nehru to fascism’

Sudhakaran later retracted his remarks, after apparent intervention from the top leadership.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

K Sudhakaran, President of KPCC (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The central leadership of Congress swung into damage control mode after Kerala Congress Chief K Sudhakaran stoked controversy by his ‘unsavoury remarks on India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Miffed by Sudhakaran’s remarks that Nehru was willing to “compromise with communal fascism” to accommodate RSS leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his cabinet, the top leadership asked the Congress Chief’ to refrain from making controversial statements. 

Sudhakaran later retracted his remarks, after apparent intervention from the top leadership. On Monday, while speaking on the occasion of Nehru’s birth anniversary, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president and Lok Sabha member K Sudhakaran said, “Nehru is the symbol of the democratic consciousness that made BR Ambedkar the law minister. He was magnanimous enough to make RSS leader Syama Prasad Mukherjee a minister in his own cabinet. He has large-heartedness to even compromise with communal fascism for democracy,” said the senior Congress leader.

ALSO READ | IUML sore over K Sudhakaran’s RSS remarks

Speaking to this newspaper, AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala, Tariq Anwar said that he advised Sudhakaran to refrain from making any controversial statements while speaking to the media. The central leadership stepped in after national media reported on it. Last week Sudhakaran ran into another controversy saying that Congress supported RSS shakhas from CPI (M) attacks.

“I spoke to him after reading press clips on his statements.. I cautioned him to avoid controversial comments to the media. He has now clarified that it was a slip of tongue. I don’t think his intention was to defame Nehru. He may have used the wrong word. I think he wanted to say that Nehru has accommodated even Syama Prasad Mukherjee in his cabinet as he is a large- hearted person,” said Anwar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Sudhakaran Kerala Congress chief KPCC
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp