Home Nation

'Data for development' will be integral part of overall theme of India's G-20 Presidency: PM Modi

The prime minister said the principle of "data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

Published: 16th November 2022 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a session at the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BALI: The digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race and its greater benefits will be realised only when digital access becomes truly inclusive, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the G-20 summit on Wednesday.

Modi said India's experience in the past few years has shown that if digital architecture is made widely accessible, it can bring about socio-economic transformation.

In a session on digital transformation, the prime minister said the principle of "data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of India's upcoming G-20 Presidency.

India will assume G20 Presidency for one year, beginning December 1, 2022.

"Digital transformation is the most remarkable change of our era. The proper use of digital technologies can become a force multiplier in the decades-long global fight against poverty," Modi said.

"Digital solutions can also be helpful in the fight against climate change - as we all saw in the examples of remote-working and paperless green offices during the Covid-19 pandemic," he said.

VIEW PHOTOS | Xi-Modi handshake, and other key moments from G20 Summit at Bali

The prime minister said these benefits will be realised only when digital access is truly inclusive and when the use of digital technology is really widespread.

"Unfortunately, till now we have seen this powerful tool only from the criteria of simple business, keeping this power tied in the ledgers of profit and loss," he said.

"It is the responsibility of us G-20 leaders that the benefits of digital transformation should not be confined to a small part of the human race," he noted.

Modi said digital use can bring scale and speed and transparency can be brought into governance.

"India has developed digital public goods whose basic architecture has in-built democratic principles. These solutions are based on open source, open APIs, open standards, which are interoperable and public," he said.

"This is our approach based on the digital revolution that is going on in India today. Take, for example, our Unified Payment Interface (UPI)," he said.

Modi said over 40 per cent of the world's real-time payment transactions took place through UPI last year.

"Similarly, we opened 460 million new bank accounts on the basis of digital identity, making India a global leader in financial inclusion today. Our open-source CoWIN platform made the biggest vaccination campaign in human history, a success even during the pandemic," he said.

The prime minister said citizens of most developing countries of the world do not have any kind of digital identity.

"Only 50 countries have digital payment systems. Can we take a pledge together that in the next ten years we will bring digital transformation in the life of every human being so that no person in the world will be deprived of the benefits of digital technology," he noted.

"During its G-20 Presidency next year, India will work jointly with G-20 partners towards this objective. The principle of "Data for development" will be an integral part of the overall theme of our Presidency "One Earth, One Family, One Future"," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G20 summit Narendra Modi PM Modi
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp