Eight people killed as car plunges into a gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

By IANS

JAMMU: Eight people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

A Tata Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control in Marwah area of Kishtwar and dropped into a deep gorge.

"Eight people travelling in the vehicle died on the spot," an official said.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO), in a tweet, said: "Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate Tata Sumo road accident in Marwah area. 8 persons have died on the spot, rescue operations in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance being provided, further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to bereaved families".

