Home Nation

Eight people killed as car plunges into a gorge in J&K's Kishtwar

A Tata Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control in Marwah area of Kishtwar and dropped into a deep gorge.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By IANS

JAMMU: Eight people were killed in a road accident in J&K's Kishtwar district on Wednesday, officials said.

A Tata Sumo taxi went out of the driver's control in Marwah area of Kishtwar and dropped into a deep gorge.

"Eight people travelling in the vehicle died on the spot," an official said.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS (PMO), in a tweet, said: "Just now spoke to DC #Kishtwar Dr Devansh Yadav after receiving the news of an unfortunate Tata Sumo road accident in Marwah area. 8 persons have died on the spot, rescue operations in progress to recover other persons. All possible assistance being provided, further help as needed would also be made available. My sincere condolences to bereaved families".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Road accident J&K
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp