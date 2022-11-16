Going digital: Tablets for tribal kids for self-learning in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: In remote Sarguja, north Chhattisgarh, the kids in the tribal community are usually taught the ways of life from childhood days but they often experience lack of quality learning in education. With the school education now turning digital, the tribal students shouldn’t be left out of the modern learning spectrum, as many as 410 students, from classes 4 to 10, have been provided with a customised tablet to access self-paced learning even after their school hours.

The initiative taken by Adani Foundation in Sarguja, the academicians in the region hoped the move will be a significant step towards giving the tribal students a modern learning experience with the tablets as per their grades. The customised tablet will work even without Internet connection.

“In remote locations our children are deprived of sources like coaching, tuition, online classes or expert guidance. So, such tablets will be beneficial to the students”, said Brijlal Das, whose son is studying in Class 11. The tablets are reinforced with an e-learning platform in developing and achieving higher aspirations and career paths.

Sarguja, one of the oldest districts of Chhattisgarh with a predominant tribal population often faces challenges like difficult topography, poor infrastructure, underdevelopment and poverty. “Many of the children who attend the school come from underprivileged backgrounds. With digital tools, now the students will be equipped with improved educational experience as well as ease of learning”, said Priti Adani, chairperson of Adani Foundation.

“With this tablet, we will be able to understand our syllabus in a better way. Many times, some questions remain unanswered while studying at home and we have to wait till we go to school the next day. Now, we won’t face such a problem,” said Anishma Porte, class 10 student.

“The digital learning tool (tablets) was a surprise, seen first time by most of us. What better could we expect as a goodwill gesture on Children’s Day”, said the students who received the tablets. The students of Adani Vidya Mandir, a co-educational school affiliated with CBSE in the tribal pocket of the district, as first-generation learners were delighted to access education via digital mode.



