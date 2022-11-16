Home Nation

In a first, women officers to enter prestigious Army’s Staff College

It is the only course conducted by the Army for which officers have to compete and clear all six papers that include tactics, law and military history.

Published: 16th November 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women army officers.

Indian women army officers. (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time in the Indian Army’s history, women officers will attend the prestigious Defence Services Staff College (DSSC). Fifteen women officers appeared for this year’s examination for DSSC, out of which six have cracked the competition. Every year, 1,500-1,600 officers sit for the exam but only around 300 get selected. 

It is the only course conducted by the Army for which officers have to compete and clear all six papers that include tactics, law and military history. The other courses like the Higher Command, Higher Defence Management and National Defence College are based on nominations. 

After completion of the DSSC course, the officers will be eligible for critical staff appointments into the higher formations of the Army and also for foreign postings. DSSC was established in 1905 and it is merit which decides the candidature and not the gender, as the identity of the candidates is hidden from those who check the answer sheets.

The course begins at the end of June every year and goes on till May of the subsequent year. It is also attended by around 50 officers from foreign countries. This was for the first time after the grant of the Permanent Commission to the women officers that they appeared for the exam. It was in February 2020 that the Supreme Court directed the government to ensure permanent commission for women Short Service Commission officers. 

