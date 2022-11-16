Long power cuts, Kashmir Valley braces for cold, dark winter ahead

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: With the onset of winter and upper reaches of the Valley experiencing few spells of snowfall, Kashmir is bracing for cold and dark (in absence of electricity) winter this year. The upper reaches of Kashmir, including the famous ski resort of Gulmarg, has already witnessed few spells of snow so far while the plains, including Srinagar, has also witnessed downpour in recent weeks. The snowfall in upper reaches and rains in plains has brought down the temperature in the Valley, leading to increase in cold. People are wearing warm and woolen clothes including jackets, sweaters and pherans to keep themselves warm. The MeT has predicted another spell of snowfall and rainfall in the Valley from November 19. “With the early cold this year, it is expected that winter this year will be very harsh and cold,” said an elderly Srinagar resident Ali Mohammad. He said in the winter, the government should provide round the clock electricity to the consumers in the Valley “but unfortunately when the electricity is needed the most, authorities resort to lengthy power cuts, thus adding to the winter woes of the people”. With the increase in cold, authorities have come out with a power curtailment programme. According to the curtailment programme, there would be a power curtailment of 4 and a half hours in 24 hours in metered areas while the non metered areas will be facing about 8 hours power cuts. However, the residents in Srinagar and other parts of the Valley are complaining that the power development department is already resorting to lengthy and pesky power cuts and the power curtailments will further increase with the passage of time.