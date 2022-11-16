Home Nation

Minor pushed to death by jilted lover from fourth floor in Lucknow

Police lodge case against accused under sections of murder, anti-conversion law.

Published: 16th November 2022 07:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 08:28 PM   |  A+A-

violence against women

For representational purposes. (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A minor girl, 17, was allegedly pushed to death by her jilted lover from the fourth floor of a residential building in Lucknow.

The incident took place in Sector H, Basant Kunj under Dubagga police station limits of the state capital on Tuesday night.

The Lucknow police have lodged a case against the youth named Sufiyan, 21, under sections pertaining to murder and provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Four police teams have been set up to search the accused who is absconding. He had been trying to befriend the girl for the past one and a half years, said joint police commissioner Mordia here on Wednesday.

Mordia said that the youth allegedly pushed the girl after an altercation when she refused to convert to Islam to marry him.

Moreover, the cops claimed that they were looking into the role of the family of Sufiyan, basically a loiterer and a part-time painter, in the case. The victim Nidhi Gupta, who used to live in the same residential building along with her family, was doing a beautician's course. The local sources claimed that Sufiyan used to harass the girl every now and then.

ALSO READ | Uttar Pradesh: Dalit youth beaten to death on suspicion of stealing guava in Aligarh

According to police commissioner SB Shiradkar, on getting the information that a girl had fallen from the fourth floor of an apartment in Dubagga on Tuesday evening and that her family members had rushed her to Lucknow Trauma Centre, a police team also reached the hospital. However, by then the girl had succumbed.

The initial investigation showed that Sufiyan had visited Nidhi in Trauma Centre and after getting the information about her death, he escaped from there. The Police commissioner said raids were being conducted to trace Sufiyan.

Nidhi's family told police they had recently got to know that Sufiyan had given a mobile phone to her and they reprimanded her for taking it. Nidhi's parents asked her not to talk to Sufiyan again and broke the phone in a fit of rage.

The sources claimed that after a few hours, Nidhi went to a nearby shop to get the phone repaired where Sufiyan was also present. He questioned Nidhi about the broken phone. She told him that her parents threw it and it got damaged. As a result, Sufiyan used abusive language against Nidhi's family.

Not able to bear the insult, Nidhi and her family went to confront Sufiyan at his house in another block in the same apartment to complain to his family. As the families engaged in a heated argument, Nidhi allegedly went upstairs and Sufiyan followed her. Her family alleged Sufiyan had taken Nidhi to the fourth floor and pushed her down from there.

Hearing a big sound, Nidhi's family rushed to the spot to find her lying in a pool of blood on the ground. She was rushed to the hospital, but Sufiyan and his family allegedly fled the spot after locking their house.

As news of the death circulated in the locality, a mob pelted stones at Sufiyan's house. The matter was resolved with police intervention.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
murder Lucknow
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp