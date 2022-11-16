Minor pushed to death by jilted lover from fourth floor in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A minor girl, 17, was allegedly pushed to death by her jilted lover from the fourth floor of a residential building in Lucknow.

The incident took place in Sector H, Basant Kunj under Dubagga police station limits of the state capital on Tuesday night.

The Lucknow police have lodged a case against the youth named Sufiyan, 21, under sections pertaining to murder and provisions of Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act. Four police teams have been set up to search the accused who is absconding. He had been trying to befriend the girl for the past one and a half years, said joint police commissioner Mordia here on Wednesday.

Mordia said that the youth allegedly pushed the girl after an altercation when she refused to convert to Islam to marry him.

Moreover, the cops claimed that they were looking into the role of the family of Sufiyan, basically a loiterer and a part-time painter, in the case. The victim Nidhi Gupta, who used to live in the same residential building along with her family, was doing a beautician's course. The local sources claimed that Sufiyan used to harass the girl every now and then.

According to police commissioner SB Shiradkar, on getting the information that a girl had fallen from the fourth floor of an apartment in Dubagga on Tuesday evening and that her family members had rushed her to Lucknow Trauma Centre, a police team also reached the hospital. However, by then the girl had succumbed.

The initial investigation showed that Sufiyan had visited Nidhi in Trauma Centre and after getting the information about her death, he escaped from there. The Police commissioner said raids were being conducted to trace Sufiyan.

Nidhi's family told police they had recently got to know that Sufiyan had given a mobile phone to her and they reprimanded her for taking it. Nidhi's parents asked her not to talk to Sufiyan again and broke the phone in a fit of rage.

The sources claimed that after a few hours, Nidhi went to a nearby shop to get the phone repaired where Sufiyan was also present. He questioned Nidhi about the broken phone. She told him that her parents threw it and it got damaged. As a result, Sufiyan used abusive language against Nidhi's family.

Not able to bear the insult, Nidhi and her family went to confront Sufiyan at his house in another block in the same apartment to complain to his family. As the families engaged in a heated argument, Nidhi allegedly went upstairs and Sufiyan followed her. Her family alleged Sufiyan had taken Nidhi to the fourth floor and pushed her down from there.

Hearing a big sound, Nidhi's family rushed to the spot to find her lying in a pool of blood on the ground. She was rushed to the hospital, but Sufiyan and his family allegedly fled the spot after locking their house.

As news of the death circulated in the locality, a mob pelted stones at Sufiyan's house. The matter was resolved with police intervention.

