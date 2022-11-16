Missing US citizen found dead in Himachal Pradesh

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A US national, Maxmillan Lorenzo Anderson, who had been missing for a week in the

Dhauladhar mountain ranges of Himachal Pradesh was found dead on Tuesday. The search for the 30-year-old had intensified after the intervention of the US Embassy.

Anderson was staying at a hotel in Naddi area of Dharamsala and was missing from Ara Camps in Bal since November 8.

A missing report was registered at Mcleodganj police station on November 11 after the US Embassy intervened.

Deputy Commissioner of Kangra, Dr Nipun Jindal confirming his death said, “Search and rescue teams were immediately deployed after the US Embassy informed us. His body was found about five kilometers from Naddi forest at base of Dhauladhar mountain ranges.”

There are speculations that he might have died due to hyperthermia or a wild animal attack but the exact cause of death will be known after an autopsy. His body has been kept at the Zonal hospital in Dharamsala. SP of Kangra, Khushal Sharma said that no foul play is expected as he was in touch with his friends.



