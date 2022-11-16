Home Nation

Paharis to get reservation, but no cut in quota of Gujjars, Bakerwals: Manoj Sinha

The Gujjar and Bakerwal are on a 500-km-long foot march for protection of their rights under the Scheduled Tribe status and oppose inclusion of Pahari community in the ST status.

Published: 16th November 2022 10:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Amid the ongoing 500-km-long foot march by Gujjar and Bakerwals in Jammu and Kashmir to oppose inclusion of Paharis or other elite castes in the ST reservation status, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said Pahari community would get reservation but there would be no cut or decrease in quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals.

“Home Minister Amit Shah during his recent address to public rallies in Rajouri andBaramulla had made it clear that Paharis will get reservation in ST category soon but there will be no cut in reservation quota of Gujjars and Bakerwals,” Lt Governor Sinha said, while addressing a Janjatiya Samagam on the launch of week-long festivities on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in Jammu on Tuesday. 

He said, “Paharis will also get the reservation but there would be no tampering with the reservation of Gujjar and Bakerwal community.”

"I urge those undertaking Padyatra (foot march) to return home. Some people with vested interest are spreading rumours on reservation. They are the same people who do not want peace and progress in the region,” said Sinha. 

The Gujjar and Bakerwal are on a 500-km-long foot march called ‘Tribals Bachao March’ in J&K for protection of their identity and rights under the Scheduled Tribe status and oppose inclusion of Pahari community or any other elite castes in the ST status. The Save Tribals march is being carried out under the banner of recently formed united front Gujjar Bakerwal Joint Action Committee (GBJAC). The foot march started from the border district of Kupwara in Kashmir on November 4. It will travel through all 20 districts of J&K and culminate in Kathua district of Jammu region.

The Gujjar and Bakerwal community enjoys 10% reservation in education and government employment in J&K. Besides, nine Assembly seats in J&K have also been reserved for the community by the Delimitation Commission. “Through this foot march, we want to protect our identity and rights under the ST status. We are opposing the granting of ST status to the Pahari community or any upper caste of J&K,” said Gujjar activist Guftar Ahmad.

He said the Pahari community is not eligible for ST status as the status is not being granted on the basis of language. The Gujjar and Bakerwal community feels that declaring Paharis and other upper caste communities as STs would be injustice with the tribal population and it will deprive them of their rights in education and jobs.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manoj Sinha Gujjars ST reservation reservation Pahari community Bakerwals
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp