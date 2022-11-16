Home Nation

Pune: Six cattle shed owners held for administering oxytocin hormone 

Oxytocin is administered to induce milk into the udder of dairy cattle and suspected to cause adverse effects on the health of these animals.

Published: 16th November 2022 12:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 12:46 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle Smuggling

Image used for representational purposes only(Photo | Express)

By PTI

PUNE: Police have arrested six cattle shed owners for allegedly administering oxytocin hormone, produced illegally, to cows and buffaloes to increase milk yield, police said on Tuesday.

The arrests were made by the Anti-Narcotic Cell on Monday, they said.

Last week, the Pune police had claimed to have busted a racket involved in illegal manufacturing and sale of oxytocin hormone by arresting two people - Sameer Kureshi and Allauddin alias Babubhai Laskar.

A case was registered against them at the Vimantal police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

"During investigation, it was revealed Kureshi had sold illegally produced oxytocin hormone to six cattle shed owners in the city.

Based on the information, these cattle shed owners were investigated and it was found they were administering oxytocin hormone to cows and buffaloes to increase production of milk," said a police officer.

Oxytocin is administered to induce milk into the udder of dairy cattle and suspected to cause adverse effects on the health of these animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Oxytocin harmone cattle shed owners
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp