Railways to customise menu for diabetic, health freaks

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Now, the diabetic patients, infants and health-conscious people, travelling in the prepaid trains in which catering charges are included in passenger fares, could avail the benefits newly-designed menu that will help them choose the right kind of meal.

The Ministry of Railway has tasked its PSU the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) to customise and consider the latest menu. Sharing the information on Tuesday, the Ministry of Railway said that the the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has been permitted to tweak the menu to suit the demands of the passengers.

“Now, the baby food, diabetic-conscious food and food for other health-conscious passengers will be available. As part of this move, the IRCTC will also serve regional cuisines, seasonal delicacies, festival-time food items in addition to foods for diabetic passengers, infants and other health-conscious people on journey. There will also be millet-based local products for passenger son trains,” said a senior railway official.

Till date, the IRCTC has to get the menus, comprising mostly of standardised food items and beverages, approved by the Railway Board before it can introduce them in trains.

The Ministry of Railway has made mandatory for IRCTC to ensure quality foods and prevent use of inferior brands. The Indian Railway runs about 3,240 mail and express trains daily.

