SC directs its orders of Oct 10, Nov 3 on adoption, polling for IOA be scrupulously followed

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that its orders of October 10 and November 3 on the adoption of the constitution and polling for the executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shall be scrupulously followed.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala recorded the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the IOA constitution as drafted by Justice (retd) L N Rao has been adopted in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IOA and any amendments to it will be done with the express permission of the court.

The top court disposed of the contempt petition moved by petitioner Rahul Mehra alleging violation of directions given by the apex court on October 10 and November 3 with regard to the adoption of the draft constitution and polling for the executive committee of the IOA to be held on December 10.

Mehra claimed that the draft constitution was adopted in the AGM of the IOA on November 10 but the minutes of the meetings show that there were some variations, which have been adopted.

On November 3, the top court granted approval to a fresh timeline submitted by the Justice (retired) L N Rao committee for the election of the IOA executive committee, to be held on December 10.

The top court had also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled to be held on November 10.

It had noted that the judge has interacted with all stakeholders, including the International Olympic Committee, the IOA and the state associations.

On October 10, the top court approved the timeline for amendment of the draft constitution of the IOA and its elections, as agreed in the meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 27

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed that its orders of October 10 and November 3 on the adoption of the constitution and polling for the executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) shall be scrupulously followed. A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Hima Kohli and J B Pardiwala recorded the assurance of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, that the IOA constitution as drafted by Justice (retd) L N Rao has been adopted in the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the IOA and any amendments to it will be done with the express permission of the court. The top court disposed of the contempt petition moved by petitioner Rahul Mehra alleging violation of directions given by the apex court on October 10 and November 3 with regard to the adoption of the draft constitution and polling for the executive committee of the IOA to be held on December 10. Mehra claimed that the draft constitution was adopted in the AGM of the IOA on November 10 but the minutes of the meetings show that there were some variations, which have been adopted. On November 3, the top court granted approval to a fresh timeline submitted by the Justice (retired) L N Rao committee for the election of the IOA executive committee, to be held on December 10. The top court had also allowed circulation of the draft amended constitution among members of the IOA, so that it could be adopted in the general body meeting scheduled to be held on November 10. It had noted that the judge has interacted with all stakeholders, including the International Olympic Committee, the IOA and the state associations. On October 10, the top court approved the timeline for amendment of the draft constitution of the IOA and its elections, as agreed in the meeting with the International Olympic Committee in Lausanne, Switzerland on September 27