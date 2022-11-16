Home Nation

Shraddha murder case: Delhi Police planning to conduct Aaftab's psycho-assessment test

Aaftab was arrested on Saturday after Delhi police started probing into a missing complaint filed by the woman's father.

Published: 16th November 2022

Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi police is planning to conduct a psycho-assessment test on Aaftab Poonawala, who had allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walker to death and disposed of her body after chopping it into 35 pieces in South Delhi's Chhatarpur area in May this year.

A senior Delhi police officer told ANI that since there are multiple discrepancies in Aaftab's statement, there is a possibility that police teams investigating this case will request his mental and psycho-assessment test.

"The test will let us know if Aaftab is telling the truth. It will also help us understand his mental state and the nature of the brutal crime he has committed. We also want to know what his relationship with Shraddha was," a senior police officer said.

The police also said that if Aaftab turns out to be mentally unfit, required measures will accordingly be taken. The test is expected in the coming days once the initial investigation is done.

Delhi police has previously also conducted psycho-analysis tests in some cases.

Last year, a psychoanalysis test was conducted on four students who had been apprehended in connection with the Israel Embassy blast case.

Police had then said as per the test report, two of the accused were telling the 'partial truth' as far as their role in the blast was concerned.

