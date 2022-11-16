Home Nation

Six-year-old boy dies after being hit by TMC MP's car in West Bengal

The child’s mother, a self-help group worker, went to a local bank to deposit money. The child went with her mother, but he came out when she was busy depositing the money, a cop said.

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: A six-year-old boy was killed on Wednesday afternoon after being hit by the speeding car of a TMC MP in Murshidabad district.

The MP, Abu Taher Khan, took the child to Behrampur Medical College and Hospital but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The victim was identified as Hasim Sarkar.

"The child suddenly came in front of my car. The mishap happened in front of me. I rushed him to the hospital. He, may be, suffered brain injuries," said Khan, the MP from the Murshidabad Lok Sabha constituency.

According to police, the incident took place at Piprekhali under the Naoda police station limits.

"The child’s mother, a self-help group worker, went to a local bank to deposit money. The child went with her mother, but he came out when she was busy depositing the money. The child came on to the middle of the road and the MP's car came," said a police officer at the Naoda police station.

Khan's car came to a screeching halt after the mishap. He got off the vehicle and with the help of others, lifted the injured child and headed towards the hospital.

Doctors at the hospital said the child received severe injuries on his head and this proved fatal.

