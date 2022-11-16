Stop interfering in Sikh affairs, SGPC asks RSS & BJP

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP to refrain from interfering in Sikh affairs. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Tuesday, the foundation day of the organisation, wrote a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying,

“The representative body of Sikhs came into existence after great sacrifices for the country Independence. This organisation has completed its 102-year glorious journey…” The letter added, “During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.”

It also mentioned that the Union government as well as the Haryana government, and BJP leaders interfered with the panthic traditions and the Sikh organization on November 9 on the occasion of the annual election of office bearers of SGPC.

“If it is happening without your knowledge, then you should immediately intervene and if it is with your knowledge, then it is the right time for your organisation to think upon your ideological approach as this is creating a rift in the religious relations in this multi-cultural and multi-religious society, which I fear will deepen in future. This phenomenon will create instability in the minds of Sikhs which is not good for the country,” the letter said.

The letter says

During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP to refrain from interfering in Sikh affairs. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Tuesday, the foundation day of the organisation, wrote a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying, “The representative body of Sikhs came into existence after great sacrifices for the country Independence. This organisation has completed its 102-year glorious journey…” The letter added, “During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.” It also mentioned that the Union government as well as the Haryana government, and BJP leaders interfered with the panthic traditions and the Sikh organization on November 9 on the occasion of the annual election of office bearers of SGPC. “If it is happening without your knowledge, then you should immediately intervene and if it is with your knowledge, then it is the right time for your organisation to think upon your ideological approach as this is creating a rift in the religious relations in this multi-cultural and multi-religious society, which I fear will deepen in future. This phenomenon will create instability in the minds of Sikhs which is not good for the country,” the letter said. The letter says During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.