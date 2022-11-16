Home Nation

Stop interfering in Sikh affairs, SGPC asks RSS & BJP

During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Sikh Religious Flag

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has asked the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP to refrain from interfering in Sikh affairs. SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Tuesday, the foundation day of the organisation, wrote a letter to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, saying,

“The representative body of Sikhs came into existence after great sacrifices for the country Independence. This organisation has completed its 102-year glorious journey…” The letter added, “During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.”

It also mentioned that the Union government as well as the Haryana government, and BJP leaders interfered with the panthic traditions and the Sikh organization on November 9 on the occasion of the annual election of office bearers of SGPC.

“If it is happening without your knowledge, then you should immediately intervene and if it is with your knowledge, then it is the right time for your organisation to think upon your ideological approach as this is creating a rift in the religious relations in this multi-cultural and multi-religious society, which I fear will deepen in future. This phenomenon will create instability in the minds of Sikhs which is not good for the country,” the letter said.

The letter says
During this century-long history, the SGPC has never interfered in the affairs of any religion/belief and has worked for the welfare of all. But sadly, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of India, and especially the BJP leaders, have started direct interference in the affairs of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sikhs Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp