Tribals in West Bengal's Khairasole face acute water crisis

Tribals at Khairasole village have to walk more than 3 km to fetch water as their village does not have a single tubewell or pond.

Published: 16th November 2022 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

JHARGRAM (West Bengal): The tribals of a small village in an interior area of Jhargram district in West Bengal face an acute water crisis, but they said that there seems to be no solution in the near future.

"Be it for drinking, or for other requirements, we are facing a problem in securing water. Even to quench our thirst, we have to think twice," said tribal Babulal Mandi, while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Another tribal villager alleged that during elections promises are made to them about a solution. "During the elections, several political parties pay us a visit and promise to sort out the water problem, but once elections are over, nobody bothers to care about their promises", the villager alleged.

The Jhargram district of West Bengal is surrounded by forests on all sides. Sourabhi Murmur, a tribal woman resident of the Khairasole village told ANI that the water crisis in the village is evident and this need to be sorted out. She said the problem is so grave that the villagers are unable to get enough water for cattle, upon which their livelihood depends.

"We face the water problem on an everyday basis. We either have to buy water or travel for 3 kilometres to get water. And, it is not possible for my family to buy water every day," said Sourabhi Murmur.

Satya Mahato, a resident of the nearby Narayanpur village, said, "It is tough to go about our daily lives if water is not available, that too for the whole village".

Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee had assured the tribal villagers that the water problem will be sorted out by 2024 and the tribals are waiting. 

