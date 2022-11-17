Home Nation

2024 would be my last election if not voted to power, says Chandrababu Naidu

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress insulted his wife on the floor of the House, the Leader of the Opposition had on November 19, 2021, vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Assembly again.

TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu

By PTI

KURNOOL: The 2024 elections would be his last if people did not elect the Telugu Desam Party to power, its chief N Chandrababu Naidu has said.

In an emotion-filled tone at a roadshow in the Kurnool district late on Wednesday night, the former Chief Minister recalled his vow not to step into the Assembly till the TDP returned to power.

"If I have to go (back) to the Assembly, if I have to stay in politics and if justice is to be done to Andhra Pradesh, unless you ensure our victory in the next election, that could well be my last election," Naidu said.

"Will you bless me? Do you trust me," he asked the people, who responded rapturously.

Alleging that the ruling YSR Congress insulted his wife on the floor of the House, the Leader of the Opposition had on November 19, 2021, vowed to step into the Andhra Pradesh Assembly again only after returning to power.

Reminding people at the roadshow of his vow, Naidu said the next election would be his last if he was not voted back to power.

"I will only set things right and put the state back on the track of progress and hand over the future to others," he added. This should become a point of debate in each household."

"My fight is for the future of children, future of the state. It's not tall talk. I had done it before and there is a model (to prove it)," the TDP chief noted.

"Think about it. Weigh the pros and cons. If what I am saying is right, cooperate with me," he urged the people. Naidu observed that he was "physically very fit. "

 "Some people are mocking at my age. I and (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi are of the same age. (Biden) became American President at the age of 79," the 72-year-old TDP leader said.

Rebutting the YSRC's claim that Naidu would do away with all the freebie schemes if he was elected again, the TDP supremo asserted that he would in fact do better.

"I will develop (the state) and create wealth. That will increase the revenue and with that we will implement the welfare schemes. In fact, we will do better but, unlike (Chief Minister) Jagan Mohan Reddy, we will not borrow heavily for that," the former Chief Minister said.

Naidu asserted only he is capable of developing in the State and he had done it earlier and recalled how he developed Hyderabad.

He pointed out that the government regime borrowed money indiscriminately and pushed the state into a debt trap.

"They even mortgaged the state's assets to raise loans heavily," Chandrababu added.

