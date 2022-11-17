Home Nation

After Pooja Bhatt, Riya Sen takes part in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: 17th November 2022 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Bollywood actor Riya Sen during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Maharashtra's Akola district. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AKOLA: Actor Riya Sen joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola district here on Thursday and walked with the political party's leader Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier this month, actor-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt joined the yatra in Hyderabad.

"Actor Riya Sen joined #BharatJodoYatra. Now the roads are witnessing the revolution," the tweet read.

Sen, best known for films such as "Jhankaar Beats" and "Noukadubi", also took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the yatra.

"Happy to be a part of this platform not only from the film industry but also as a proud citizen!" the 41-year-old actor wrote. In a previous post, she described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a "show of unity".

"Grateful to be a part of an initiative that is focused on bringing the people of this country together! @RahulGandhi thank you for championing this bold initiative in a show of unity. #BharatJodoYatra," Sen said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. It entered Maharashtra on November 7 in Nanded district.

On Thursday, the yatra began at 6 am from Patur after a night halt at a ginning pressing factory. It will proceed to Balapur in the evening and reach Shegaon in Buldhana district on Friday morning. Besides Nanded, it has so far covered Hingoli and Washim districts of the state.

The foot march will cover Akola and Buldhana districts of Maharashtra before proceeding to Madhya Pradesh on November 20.

Riya Sen Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi
