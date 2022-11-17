Coercion, abduction charge as AAP’s Surat candidate opts out 

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Amid high drama, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Surat (East) candidate Kanchan Jariwala on Wednesday announced his withdrawal from the poll race, but the party alleged he was forced to do so by BJP goons who had kidnapped him the previous day.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the Election Commission of India directed the Gujarat chief electoral officer to inquire and take action “as warranted”. It issued the order after a four-member AAP delegation led by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met commission officials in the evening and handed over a representation after holding a protest outside the EC office in Delhi.

While Jariwala released a video statement in the morning denying he was kidnapped, AAP leader Sanjay Singh pointed to another video showing their candidate surrounded by unidentified persons and some police personnel entering the Returning Officer’s office.

“Yesterday, some BJP goons took Jariwala to the Returning Officer’s office and tried to get his poll nomination cancelled. But it could not be done since the papers were in order, so they kidnapped him. Our candidate has been missing ever since and his house is locked. What kind of election is this?” Singh wondered.

The BJP rebutted the allegations with Union minister Anurag Thakur accusing AAP of making false claims to cover up charges of corruption against it. “Those who once agitated against graft are now neck deep in corruption,” he said.

For his part, Jariwala took a Zen-like position: “During the election campaign, people asked why I became an anti-national and anti-Gujarat party candidate. I listened to my inner voice and withdrew without any pressure.” Sanjay Singh claimed the chief electoral officer of Gujarat was apprised of the situation on Tuesday night itself after the party failed to get in touch with Jariwala.

