FIR against Suvendu for commenting on tribal minister

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Amid row over a Trinamool Congress minister’s remark aimed at President Draupadi Murmu, a tribal minister in Mamata Banerjee’s cabinet on Wednesday lodged an FIR with police against Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari accusing him of outraging her modesty and disrobing her dignity. The complaint was made after the TMC dug out a video clip in which Adhikari was heard talking about minister Birbaha Hansda. In her complaint, Birbaha alleged, “I am making this instant complaint against Adhikari, the Leader of The opposition, and other unknown persons for committing unlawful and illegal acts with the objective of outraging my modesty and disrobing me of my dignity.’’ The FIR was lodged under the Schedule castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. In the video, Adhikari was harshly commenting on Birbaha saying, “These are kids to me. Like this Birbaha. I keep them under my footwear.’’