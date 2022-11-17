Home Nation

Five Kashmir journalists quit over militant threat

Police says militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind these threats.

Published: 17th November 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Terrorists, Militants

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  After the militant threats, five journalists working for local Srinagar-based newspapers have resigned. Five media persons, including four staffers of a newspaper — an Editor and two reporters, posted their resignations on social media platforms --- Facebook and Twitter.

The scribes announced their resignations on social media to avoid any trouble as militants have threatened to target anyone working for three media houses (two newspapers and a TV channel) in Srinagar. The militant threat was posted on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com.

Police say militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind these threats. The militants in a series of lists have accused over a dozen journalists of being informants of security forces. It has also warned of targeting the employees of three Srinagar-based media houses.

“We want to make it crystal clear that anyone related to the three media houses in the Valley will not be spared. The employees and journalists working with these media houses will be targeted as they are spreading the fake narrative,” warned the militant post.

After the militant threats, police swung into action and registered cases against Lashkar and TRF. “Case has been registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir,” a police official said.

He said FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC have been registered in Police Station Shergari in Srinagar.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
five journalists Srinagar-based newspapers resigned The Resistance Front Lashkar-e-Taiba threats
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Chhattisgarh: Kabaddi player dies after injury during match; 3rd such death since October
Indian human rights activist Gautam Navlakha. (Photo | PTI)
SC to hear plea of Gautam Navlakha, probe agency on Friday in Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case
A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others
Union Minister Narayan Rane (File Photo | PTI)
Removal of unauthorised construction begins at Union minister Narayan Rane's Mumbai bungalow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp