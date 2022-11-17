Five Kashmir journalists quit over militant threat

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the militant threats, five journalists working for local Srinagar-based newspapers have resigned. Five media persons, including four staffers of a newspaper — an Editor and two reporters, posted their resignations on social media platforms --- Facebook and Twitter.

The scribes announced their resignations on social media to avoid any trouble as militants have threatened to target anyone working for three media houses (two newspapers and a TV channel) in Srinagar. The militant threat was posted on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com.

Police say militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind these threats. The militants in a series of lists have accused over a dozen journalists of being informants of security forces. It has also warned of targeting the employees of three Srinagar-based media houses.

“We want to make it crystal clear that anyone related to the three media houses in the Valley will not be spared. The employees and journalists working with these media houses will be targeted as they are spreading the fake narrative,” warned the militant post.

After the militant threats, police swung into action and registered cases against Lashkar and TRF. “Case has been registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir,” a police official said.

He said FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC have been registered in Police Station Shergari in Srinagar.



SRINAGAR: After the militant threats, five journalists working for local Srinagar-based newspapers have resigned. Five media persons, including four staffers of a newspaper — an Editor and two reporters, posted their resignations on social media platforms --- Facebook and Twitter. The scribes announced their resignations on social media to avoid any trouble as militants have threatened to target anyone working for three media houses (two newspapers and a TV channel) in Srinagar. The militant threat was posted on the blacklisted blog kashmirfight.com. Police say militant outfit The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) is behind these threats. The militants in a series of lists have accused over a dozen journalists of being informants of security forces. It has also warned of targeting the employees of three Srinagar-based media houses. “We want to make it crystal clear that anyone related to the three media houses in the Valley will not be spared. The employees and journalists working with these media houses will be targeted as they are spreading the fake narrative,” warned the militant post. After the militant threats, police swung into action and registered cases against Lashkar and TRF. “Case has been registered against handlers, active terrorists & OGWs of terror outfit LeT & its offshoot TRF for online publication & dissemination of a direct threat letter to journalists and reporters based in Kashmir,” a police official said. He said FIR No. 82/2022 U/S 13 UAPA, 505, 153B, 124A & 506 IPC have been registered in Police Station Shergari in Srinagar.