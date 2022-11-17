Home Nation

Gujarat assembly elections: Congress drops 5 sitting MLAs in final list

The party has left three seats- Umreth, Naroda, and Devgadh Baria - for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of their pre-poll alliance.

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Congress has dropped five sitting MLAs and retained seven others as it released the final list of 37 candidates on Wednesday for the second phase of the next month’s two-phase Assembly elections in Gujarat.      

With the latest list, Congress has finished its candidate selection exercise for all the 179 seats it will contest. The party has left three seats- Umreth, Naroda, and Devgadh Baria - for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as part of their pre-poll alliance.

The sitting MLAs dropped by Congress are: Bharatji Thakor (Becharaji constituency), Jashubhai Patel (Bayad), Rajesh Gohil (Dhandhuka), Niranjan Patel (Petlad), and Vajesingh Panada (Dahod).
  The Opposition party has retained MLAs on seven seats, namely- Palanpur (Mahesh Patel), Deodar (Shiva Bhuriya), Viramgam (Lakha Bharwad), Thasra (Kanti Parmar), Kapadvanj (Kalabhai Dabhi), Balasinor (Ajitsinh Chauhan), and Padra (Jashpalsinh Padhiyar).

