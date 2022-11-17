Home Nation

Lankan navy attacks Indian fisherman, arrests 14 others

The injured fisherman was identified as Johnson of Rameswaram and he was injured in his eye when the Lankan naval personnel attacked him late on Wednesday, he said.

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat after tying it to a poll at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour.

A fisherman jumps off the fishing boat. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By PTI

RAMESWARAM: An Indian fisherman sustained injuries to his eye after being allegedly attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy which also arrested 14 fishers for alleged maritime boundary violation, an official said.

Further, 14 fishermen, belonging to the Nagapattinam district were apprehended by the Lankan Navy. Their boat was so seized.

The twin incidents have caused much apprehension among the fisherfolk, fishermen representatives said.

