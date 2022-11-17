Malabar drill of Quad navies ends

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Malabar 22 maritime exercise between the forces of the Quad countries culminated on Tuesday in the seas off Japan, marking 26 editions of the multinational drill and the 30th anniversary of the exercise.

“The sea phase of the exercise was conducted over a period of five days near Yokosuka and witnessed live weapon firings, surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare drills and tactical procedures,” the Indian Navy said on Wednesday. “Another highlight of the sea phase was the conduct of the War at Sea exercise which enabled all four navies to consolidate interoperability and hone their tactical skills,” it added. The harbour phase, including the planning exercise, was done before this phase.

“The high-tempo exercise saw the participation of 11 surface ships, including a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier with its integral air elements, along with four long-range maritime patrol aircraft, integral helicopters and two submarines. The exercise also involved the exchange of ‘Sea Riders’ between participating ships,” the Indian Navy said.

The Indian Navy was represented by Eastern Fleet ships Shivalik and Kamorta led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet. The exercise also included the warships, nuclear-propelled aircraft carrier and maritime fighters of the navies of the United States, Japan and Australia.

