MCD polls: BJP ‘chargesheets’ AAP, says Kejriwal failed to fulfil promises

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Accusing the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government of failing to fulfil promises, Delhi BJP on Thursday brought out a ‘chargesheet’. The party leaders said that the city government has turned its blind eye towards the promises made to the public. The opposition party leaders claimed that the issues raised in the ‘chargesheet’ against Kejriwal were verified and also challenged the AAP leaders to debate on it.

The BJP leaders said that Delhi has been completely ruined under Kejriwal’s rule as all the promises made by Kejriwal to the public in the fields of electricity, water, education, health, environment, roads, public transport, social welfare, rural areas and employment have proved to be false. The truth is that the people believe that Kejriwal is responsible for this pathetic condition of Delhi.

“Kejriwal had promised the people of Delhi that water would be made available 24 hours, but in the last eight years, there has not been an increase of even one MGD in the water supply. The supply of water in Delhi is 900 MGD while the demand has crossed 1,300 MGD. Forty per cent of Delhi’s population does not get water from Delhi Jal Board. Wherever water comes, it is so dirty that people are suffering from cancer, liver and kidney diseases,” said a senior leader.

He claimed that sewer lines were not laid in villages and 83 per cent of unauthorised colonies. Kejriwal had promised to buy 15,000 buses but the number of DTC buses has decreased from 6,500 to 3,760 in eight years and all these buses are also overage and are catching fire every day. Due to the non-availability of public transport, people are forced to take private vehicles on the road, due to which congestion, jam, pollution and accidents are increasing.

The BJP leader said that even in the name of halving the electricity bills, the public has been cheated. Due to fixed charge, pension charges and electricity tax, electricity in Delhi is the costliest in the country. On average, domestic electricity is available at `8.50 per unit and commercial electricity at Rs 18 per unit.

The people of Delhi have already seen the bad condition of health services during the pandemic. Kejriwal had promised to provide 30,000 new beds in Delhi, but only 2918 beds have been increased in eight years.

