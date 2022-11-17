Mining case: Soren appears before ED, says he’s ‘victim of conspiracy’

Amit Mukherjee By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that allegations levelled against him in a mining lease case were baseless, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the BJP as he left for the ED office at Ranchi around noon to answer questions and depose in the illegal mining case.

The ED had issued fresh summons to Soren to appear for questioning after he marked himself absent at the ED office November 3, when he was called for questioning, citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons. The ED has said it has “identified” proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore till now.

Addressing media persons on Thursday Soren said that he was a victim of a conspiracy by the opposition. “The agency should level allegations only after a detailed investigation into the matter,” he said. Soren, talking to reporters, said, “If we calculate the yearly revenue from mines and minerals, it would not touch Rs 1000 crore. I am going to the ED office and want to see how they arrived at that figure,” he told media persons as he left for the ED office.

Soren who has been linking the ED’s move to summon him to his tribal identity, had earlier alleged the ED action of summoning him was aimed at harassing him and said, “The objective behind the attempt to harass me is to block the rights of tribals, backwards and minorities.”

After skipping ED summons on November 3, Soren had lashed out at the Centre the same day while addressing a rally at Ranchi and dared the centre to act against him. “If I am guilty, why are you questioning me? Just come and arrest me if you can,” he said.

‘BJP misusing central agencies’

PATNA: Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday alleged that BJP in apprehension of losing power would continue misusing central agencies against its opponents till the next Lok Sabha election in 2024. He said IT raids on the premises of Bihar Industries Minister Sameer Kumar Mahaseth’s close aide and also questioning of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren by the ED were the latest examples. On Thursday, searches were conducted at office and residential premises of promoter and top executives of Saakar Construction Company in Patna and other places in the state.

